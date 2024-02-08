New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

NYCB opened at $4.50 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

