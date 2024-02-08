New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,243 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

