New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,959 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 1,221,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,771,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.