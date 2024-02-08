New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $238.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

