New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,707 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.