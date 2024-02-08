New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,706 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

