New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 115,765 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,178 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $174.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

