New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $8,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE USFD opened at $46.45 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

