New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 11,137 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 16.5% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 205.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

