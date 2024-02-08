New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 15,388 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.