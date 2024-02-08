New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 6,054 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1 %

TOL opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

