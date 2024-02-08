New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 7,480 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

Roku Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.