New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

