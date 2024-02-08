New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

BATS:VCEB opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

