New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NeoGames worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $300,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $6,819,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,507,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

