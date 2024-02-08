New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

