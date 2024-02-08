New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 111.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.