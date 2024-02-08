New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

