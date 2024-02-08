New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $201.75 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

