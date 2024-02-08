New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $947,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.