New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.