New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $226.84 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $228.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.