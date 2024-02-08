New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $138.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

