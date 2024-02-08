New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.