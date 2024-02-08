New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,477 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Saia by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $536.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.29. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $556.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113 shares of company stock worth $6,476,700 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

