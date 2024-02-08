New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,528 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $290.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.16 and its 200 day moving average is $289.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.