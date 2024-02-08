New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

