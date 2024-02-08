New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,612 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

