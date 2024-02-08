New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 688,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.