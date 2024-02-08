New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $936,000 Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of American National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of AMNB stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14.
American National Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
