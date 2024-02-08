New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.