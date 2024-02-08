New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,491 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

