New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 48,242 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CMS opened at $56.43 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.