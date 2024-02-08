Nicholas Hugh Carter Purchases 474 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

BPM stock opened at GBX 423 ($5.30) on Thursday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The firm has a market cap of £157.40 million, a P/E ratio of 622.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.21. The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.