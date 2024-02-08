Nova (NVMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Nova to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nova Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.38. Nova has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $153.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

