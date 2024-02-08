NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE NS opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

