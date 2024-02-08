NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.91 and a 200 day moving average of $481.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $702.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

