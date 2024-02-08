NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,051,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,120,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,550,300,000 after acquiring an additional 146,334 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $702.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.