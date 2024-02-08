NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on May 31st

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
