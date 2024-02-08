NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

