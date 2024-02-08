Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Obayashi Company Profile

Featured Stories

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

