Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter.
Obayashi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.
Obayashi Company Profile
