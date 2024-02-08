OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $23.75 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.
OFS Credit Company Profile
