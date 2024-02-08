Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.