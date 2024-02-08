Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

