Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

