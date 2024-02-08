Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

