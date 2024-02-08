Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NYSE OMC opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

