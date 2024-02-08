Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 1,001,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,695,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.
ON has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
