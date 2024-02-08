Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 1,001,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,695,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $11,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.