Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,466,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

