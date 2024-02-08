Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,149 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 167.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 63.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 114,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of CHK opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

